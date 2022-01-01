Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700K or Ryzen 5 5500U: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12700K vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

Intel Core i7 12700K
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
Intel Core i7 12700K
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700K (desktop) with 12-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U (laptop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5500U and 12700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Has 17 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 77% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1936 vs 1094 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 25% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
  • Consumes up to 80% less energy than the Core i7 12700K – 25 vs 125 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +65%
1939
Ryzen 5 5500U
1178
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +222%
22992
Ryzen 5 5500U
7132
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +64%
4046
Ryzen 5 5500U
2463
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +150%
33206
Ryzen 5 5500U
13279
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +75%
1937
Ryzen 5 5500U
1104
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +186%
14002
Ryzen 5 5500U
4895
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700K and AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 27, 2021 January 12, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Lucienne
Model number i7-12700K -
Socket LGA-1700 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 12 6
Threads 20 12
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 21x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 1800 MHz
Shading Units 256 448
TMUs 16 28
ROPs 8 7
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700K
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5500U
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700K official page AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 12

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Ryzen 9 5950X and Core i7 12700K
2. Core i5 10600K and Core i7 12700K
3. Core i7 11700K and Core i7 12700K
4. Core i5 11600K and Core i7 12700K
5. Core i5 12600K and Core i7 12700K
6. Ryzen 5 4500U and Ryzen 5 5500U
7. Core i7 1165G7 and Ryzen 5 5500U
8. Core i3 1115G4 and Ryzen 5 5500U
9. Core i5 10210U and Ryzen 5 5500U
10. Ryzen 7 5700U and Ryzen 5 5500U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U or Intel Core i7 12700K?
Promotion
EnglishРусский