Intel Core i7 12700K vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700K with 12-cores against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600G with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
- Newer - released 7-months later
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Has 9 MB larger L3 cache size
- 27% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1936 vs 1520 points
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 12700K – 65 vs 125 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- More powerful Radeon RX Vega 7 integrated graphics: 1.108 vs 0.78 TFLOPS
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +30%
1926
1483
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +105%
22797
11119
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +25%
3977
3171
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +67%
33032
19740
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +27%
1922
1509
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +78%
13954
7821
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|April 13, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Cezanne
|Model number
|i7-12700K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|12
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|39x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|448
|TMUs
|16
|28
|ROPs
|8
|7
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700K official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|24
