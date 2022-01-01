Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700K or Ryzen 5 5600G: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700K with 12-cores against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600G with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600G and 12700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
  • Newer - released 7-months later
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Has 9 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 27% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1936 vs 1520 points
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 12700K – 65 vs 125 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • More powerful Radeon RX Vega 7 integrated graphics: 1.108 vs 0.78 TFLOPS

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +30%
1926
Ryzen 5 5600G
1483
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +105%
22797
Ryzen 5 5600G
11119
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +25%
3977
Ryzen 5 5600G
3171
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +67%
33032
Ryzen 5 5600G
19740
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +27%
1922
Ryzen 5 5600G
1509
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +78%
13954
Ryzen 5 5600G
7821
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700K and AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 27, 2021 April 13, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Cezanne
Model number i7-12700K -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 12 6
Threads 20 12
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 39x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 256 448
TMUs 16 28
ROPs 8 7
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700K
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600G +42%
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700K official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 24

