We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700K (desktop) with 12-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 6600H (laptop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6600H and 12700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 9 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 32% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1936 vs 1472 points
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
  • Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i7 12700K – 45 vs 125 Watt
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +32%
1922
Ryzen 5 6600H
1458
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +74%
13943
Ryzen 5 6600H
8018
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700K and AMD Ryzen 5 6600H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 27, 2021 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Rembrandt
Model number i7-12700K -
Socket LGA-1700 FP7
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Radeon 660M

Performance

Cores 12 6
Threads 20 12
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 33x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
TDP 125 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 AMD Radeon 660M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 256 384
TMUs 16 24
ROPs 8 16
Execution Units 32 6
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700K
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 6600H
1.46 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB -
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700K official page AMD Ryzen 5 6600H official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 6600H or Intel Core i7 12700K?
