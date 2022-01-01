Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700K or Ryzen 7 2700: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12700K vs AMD Ryzen 7 2700

Intel Core i7 12700K
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 2700
Intel Core i7 12700K
AMD Ryzen 7 2700

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700K with 12-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 2700 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2700 and 12700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
  • Newer - released 3-years and 6-months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • 2x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1936 vs 981 points
  • Around 33.09 GB/s (76%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Has 9 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
  • 22% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 2700
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 12700K – 65 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +82%
1939
Ryzen 7 2700
1065
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +157%
22992
Ryzen 7 2700
8958
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +83%
4046
Ryzen 7 2700
2208
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +110%
33206
Ryzen 7 2700
15799
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +110%
14002
Ryzen 7 2700
6678
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700K and AMD Ryzen 7 2700

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 27, 2021 April 19, 2018
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Zen+
Model number i7-12700K -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 No

Performance

Cores 12 8
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 36x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.8 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700K
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 2700
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700K official page AMD Ryzen 7 2700 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 2700 or Intel Core i7 12700K?
