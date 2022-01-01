Intel Core i7 12700K vs AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700K with 12-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 2700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
- Newer - released 3-years and 7-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Around 33.09 GB/s (76%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 78% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1936 vs 1088 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Has 9 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
- More than 15° C higher critical temperature
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
- Consumes up to 16% less energy than the Core i7 12700K – 105 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +75%
1943
1113
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +126%
22994
10186
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +65%
4050
2451
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +90%
33438
17627
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +78%
1942
1092
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +91%
14058
7377
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|April 19, 2018
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Zen+
|Model number
|i7-12700K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|85°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700K official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 2700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
