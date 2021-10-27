Intel Core i7 12700K vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700K with 12-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
- Newer - released 2-years and 4-months later
- Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 48% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1905 vs 1284 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 12700K – 65 vs 125 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +45%
1968
1353
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +87%
23042
12318
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2700
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
22771
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +47%
1916
1307
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +72%
15016
8741
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|July 7, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-12700K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|3.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700K official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
