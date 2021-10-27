Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700K or Ryzen 7 4700G: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700K with 12-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700G with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4700G and 12700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
  • Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
  • Has 17 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Around 33.09 GB/s (76%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 66% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2045 vs 1233 points
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700G
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 12700K – 65 vs 125 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • More powerful Radeon Vega 8 integrated graphics: 1.13 vs 0.78 TFLOPS

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +43%
1923
Ryzen 7 4700G
1347
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +80%
22830
Ryzen 7 4700G
12666
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +40%
3855
Ryzen 7 4700G
2754
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +48%
29653
Ryzen 7 4700G
20052
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +65%
2027
Ryzen 7 4700G
1232
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +79%
14122
Ryzen 7 4700G
7894
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700K and AMD Ryzen 7 4700G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 27, 2021 July 21, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Zen 2
Model number i7-12700K -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 12 8
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 36x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Radeon Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 256 512
TMUs 16 32
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 32 8
TGP 15 W 65 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700K
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 4700G +45%
1.13 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700K official page AMD Ryzen 7 4700G official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 12

