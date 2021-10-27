Intel Core i7 12700K vs AMD Ryzen 7 4700G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700K with 12-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700G with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
- Has 17 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Around 33.09 GB/s (76%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 66% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2045 vs 1233 points
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700G
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 12700K – 65 vs 125 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- More powerful Radeon Vega 8 integrated graphics: 1.13 vs 0.78 TFLOPS
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +43%
1923
1347
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +80%
22830
12666
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +40%
3855
2754
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +48%
29653
20052
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +65%
2027
1232
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +79%
14122
7894
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|July 21, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-12700K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|512
|TMUs
|16
|32
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|8
|TGP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700K official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4700G official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|12
