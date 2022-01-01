Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700K or Ryzen 7 5800: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12700K vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800

Intel Core i7 12700K
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5800
Intel Core i7 12700K
AMD Ryzen 7 5800

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700K with 12-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800 and 12700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1936 vs 1607 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 12700K – 65 vs 125 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +23%
1939
Ryzen 7 5800
1575
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +62%
22992
Ryzen 7 5800
14190
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +19%
4046
Ryzen 7 5800
3401
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +29%
33206
Ryzen 7 5800
25827
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +20%
1937
Ryzen 7 5800
1619
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +50%
14002
Ryzen 7 5800
9335
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700K and AMD Ryzen 7 5800

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 27, 2021 January 12, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Vermeer
Model number i7-12700K -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 No

Performance

Cores 12 8
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 34x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700K
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5800
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700K official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

