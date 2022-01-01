Intel Core i7 12700K vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700K (desktop) with 12-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Has 9 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 36% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1936 vs 1421 points
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
- Around 8.53 GB/s (12%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i7 12700K – 54 vs 125 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +36%
1920
1413
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +88%
22754
12128
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +30%
3971
3062
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +54%
33110
21442
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +37%
1922
1408
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +86%
13943
7502
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Cezanne
|Model number
|i7-12700K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|32x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|512
|TMUs
|16
|32
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700K official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
