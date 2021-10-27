Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700K or Ryzen 7 6800H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12700K vs AMD Ryzen 7 6800H

Intel Core i7 12700K
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
Intel Core i7 12700K
AMD Ryzen 7 6800H

We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700K (desktop) with 12-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800H (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6800H and 12700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 9 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
  • More powerful AMD Radeon 680M integrated graphics: 3.686 vs 0.78 TFLOPS
  • Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i7 12700K – 45 vs 125 Watt
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700K and AMD Ryzen 7 6800H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 27, 2021 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Rembrandt
Model number i7-12700K -
Socket LGA-1700 FP7
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Radeon 680M

Performance

Cores 12 8
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 32x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
TDP 125 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz 2400 MHz
Shading Units 256 768
TMUs 16 48
ROPs 8 32
Execution Units 32 12
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700K
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 6800H +373%
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB -
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700K official page AMD Ryzen 7 6800H official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 12700K vs i7 10700K
2. Intel Core i7 12700K vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
3. Intel Core i7 12700K vs AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
4. Intel Core i7 12700K vs i7 11700K
5. Intel Core i7 12700K vs i7 12700KF
6. AMD Ryzen 7 6800H vs Ryzen 7 5800H
7. AMD Ryzen 7 6800H vs Ryzen 9 6900HX
8. AMD Ryzen 7 6800H vs Intel Core i7 12700H

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 6800H or Intel Core i7 12700K?
EnglishРусский