Intel Core i7 12700K vs AMD Ryzen 7 7700
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700K with 12-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7700 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
93
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
73
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
82
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
80
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Around 3.4 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7700
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 7168 MB larger L3 cache size
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +1%
1931
1911
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +23%
22891
18643
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4054
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
34438
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2087
Ryzen 7 7700 +3%
2156
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +12%
15473
13816
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|January 10, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|Model number
|i7-12700K
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.6 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.9 GHz
|5.3 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|-
|E-Threads
|4
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.7 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.8 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|12
|8
|Total Threads
|20
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|-
|6.57 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM5
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|190 W
|142 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|128
|TMUs
|16
|8
|ROPs
|8
|4
|Execution Units
|32
|2
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|73.4 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700K official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 7700 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
