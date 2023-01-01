Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700K or Ryzen 7 7735HS: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12700K vs AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS

Intel Core i7 12700K
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS
Intel Core i7 12700K
AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS

We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700K (desktop) with 12-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of power consumption
Integrated Graphics
iGPU capabilities for gaming and 3D-intensive tasks
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7735HS and 12700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Has 9216 KB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 33% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2096 vs 1574 points
  • 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.75 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS
  • Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +63%
22754
Ryzen 7 7735HS
13917
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +35%
34598
Ryzen 7 7735HS
25555
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +58%
15482
Ryzen 7 7735HS
9812
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700K and AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 27, 2021 January 4, 2023
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
Model number i7-12700K -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Radeon 680M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 16 16
Base Frequency (P) 3.6 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.9 GHz 4.75 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 -
E-Threads 4 -
Base Frequency (E) 2.7 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.8 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 12 8
Total Threads 20 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 32x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
TDP (PL1) 125 W 35-54 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP (PL2) 190 W -
Socket LGA-1700 FP7
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 256 768
TMUs 16 48
ROPs 8 32
Execution Units 32 12
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700K
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 7735HS
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR5-4800
- DDR4-3200		 - DDR5-4800
- LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700K official page AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 12700K and AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D
2. Intel Core i7 12700K and Intel Core i7 12700F
3. Intel Core i7 12700K and Apple M2 Pro
4. Intel Core i7 12700K and Intel Core i7 13700K
5. Intel Core i7 12700K and Intel Core i7 12700KF
6. AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS and Intel Core i7 13700H
7. AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS and AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
8. AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS and AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS
9. AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS and AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS
10. AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS and AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS
Compare other CPUs (580+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS or Intel Core i7 12700K?
EnglishРусский