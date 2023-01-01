Intel Core i7 12700K vs AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS
We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700K (desktop) with 12-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of power consumption
Integrated Graphics
iGPU capabilities for gaming and 3D-intensive tasks
100
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 9216 KB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2096 vs 1886 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 4 versus 10 nanometers
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +16%
1922
1659
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +36%
22754
16751
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +4%
4058
3918
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +23%
34598
28189
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +11%
2083
1869
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +13%
15482
13656
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|January 4, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Zen 4 (Phoenix)
|Model number
|i7-12700K
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon 780M
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.6 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.9 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|-
|E-Threads
|4
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.7 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.8 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|12
|8
|Total Threads
|20
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|25 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|4 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|125 W
|35-54 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP (PL2)
|190 W
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|FP8
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon 780M
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|2900 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|768
|TMUs
|16
|48
|ROPs
|8
|32
|Execution Units
|32
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|7680x4320 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
| - DDR5-4800
- DDR4-3200
| - DDR5-5600
- LPDDR5x-7500
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|256 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700K official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
