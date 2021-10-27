Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700K or Ryzen 9 5900HX: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700K (desktop) with 12-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5900HX and 12700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Has 9 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 37% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2045 vs 1491 points
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
  • Around 8.53 GB/s (12%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i7 12700K – 54 vs 125 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +69%
23097
Ryzen 9 5900HX
13640
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +27%
29744
Ryzen 9 5900HX
23409
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +72%
14279
Ryzen 9 5900HX
8311
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700K and AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 27, 2021 January 12, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Cezanne
Model number i7-12700K -
Socket LGA-1700 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 12 8
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 33x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz 1750 MHz
Shading Units 256 512
TMUs 16 32
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700K
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 5900HX
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700K official page AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX or Intel Core i7 12700K?
