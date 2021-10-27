Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700K or Ryzen 9 5950X: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700K with 12-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5950X and 12700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
  • 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1905 vs 1713 points
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
  • Has 39 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Consumes up to 16% less energy than the Core i7 12700K – 105 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +20%
1968
Ryzen 9 5950X
1638
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K
23042
Ryzen 9 5950X +14%
26245
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +10%
1916
Ryzen 9 5950X
1735
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K
15016
Ryzen 9 5950X +13%
16931

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700K and AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 27, 2021 October 8, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Zen 3
Model number i7-12700K -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 No

Performance

Cores 12 16
Threads 20 32
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 34x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 19.2 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700K
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 5950X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700K official page AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X or Intel Core i7 12700K?
