Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700K or Ryzen 9 5980HX: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12700K vs AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX

Intel Core i7 12700K
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX
Intel Core i7 12700K
AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX

We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700K (desktop) with 12-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5980HX and 12700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Has 9216 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 35% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2096 vs 1557 points
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +92%
22891
Ryzen 9 5980HX
11919
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +47%
34438
Ryzen 9 5980HX
23467
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +83%
15473
Ryzen 9 5980HX
8478
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700K and AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 27, 2021 January 12, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake Zen 3 (Cezanne)
Model number i7-12700K -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Radeon RX Vega 8

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 16 16
Base Frequency (P) 3.6 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.9 GHz 4.8 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 -
E-Threads 4 -
Base Frequency (E) 2.7 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.8 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 12 8
Total Threads 20 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 33x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
Socket LGA-1700 FP6
TDP 125 W 35-54 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 190 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 2100 MHz
Shading Units 256 512
TMUs 16 32
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700K
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 5980HX
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700K official page AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 12

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX vs Ryzen 9 5980HX
2. Intel Core i7 12700H vs AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX
3. Intel Core i7 13700K vs i7 12700K
4. Intel Core i7 12700F vs i7 12700K
5. Intel Core i5 13600K vs i7 12700K
6. Intel Core i7 12700KF vs i7 12700K
7. AMD Ryzen 7 7700X vs Intel Core i7 12700K
8. AMD Ryzen 5 7600X vs Intel Core i7 12700K
9. Intel Core i7 11700K vs i7 12700K
10. Intel Core i7 12700 vs i7 12700K
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX or Intel Core i7 12700K?
Promotion
EnglishРусский