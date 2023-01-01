Intel Core i7 12700K vs AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS
We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700K (desktop) with 12-cores against the 4.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 9216 KB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 4 versus 10 nanometers
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +6%
1918
1817
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +31%
22877
17495
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4050
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
34637
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +3%
2087
2026
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +24%
15468
12425
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|January 4, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Zen 4 (Phoenix)
|Model number
|i7-12700K
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon 780M
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.6 GHz
|4.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.9 GHz
|5.2 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|-
|E-Threads
|4
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.7 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.8 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|12
|8
|Total Threads
|20
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|40x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|25 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|4 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|125 W
|35-54 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP (PL2)
|190 W
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|FP8
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon 780M
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|3000 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|768
|TMUs
|16
|48
|ROPs
|8
|32
|Execution Units
|32
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|7680x4320 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
| - DDR5-4800
- DDR4-3200
| - DDR5-5600
- LPDDR5x-7500
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|256 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700K official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
