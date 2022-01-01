Intel Core i7 12700K vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1900X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700K with 12-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1900X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
- Newer - released 4-years and 2-months later
- 90% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1936 vs 1020 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- More than 32° C higher critical temperature
- Has 4 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 1900X – 125 vs 180 Watt
- 25% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1900X
- Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 2.67 GB/s (3%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +93%
1939
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +156%
22992
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +72%
4046
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +95%
33206
17042
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +89%
1937
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +96%
14002
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|August 31, 2017
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Zen
|Model number
|i7-12700K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|sTR4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|9.6 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|180 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|68°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|2048 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|79.47 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700K official page
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|60
