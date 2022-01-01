Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700K or Ryzen Threadripper 1920X: what's better?

We compared two 12-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700K against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1920X and 12700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
  • Newer - released 4-years and 3-months later
  • 92% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1936 vs 1006 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • More than 32° C higher critical temperature
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 1920X – 125 vs 180 Watt
  • 25% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X
  • Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 2.67 GB/s (3%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700K and AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 27, 2021 August 10, 2017
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Zen
Model number i7-12700K -
Socket LGA-1700 sTR4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 No

Performance

Cores 12 12
Threads 20 24
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 35x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 9.6 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 180 W
Max. temperature 100°C 68°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 2048 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 79.47 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700K official page AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 60

