Intel Core i7 12700K vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X VS Intel Core i7 12700K AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X We compared two 12-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700K against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 1920X and 12700K Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K Newer - released 4-years and 3-months later

92% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1936 vs 1006 points

Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

More than 32° C higher critical temperature

More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 1920X – 125 vs 180 Watt

25% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4 GHz)

Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770 Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-2666 RAM

Supports quad-channel memory

Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size

Around 2.67 GB/s (3%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700K and AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X

General Vendor Intel AMD Released October 27, 2021 August 10, 2017 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Alder Lake-S Zen Model number i7-12700K - Socket LGA-1700 sTR4 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 No Performance Cores 12 12 Threads 20 24 Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.5 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 36x 35x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core) L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 32MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes Power Transistors - 9.6 billions Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm TDP 125 W 180 W Max. temperature 100°C 68°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 - GPU Base Clock 300 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz - Shading Units 256 - TMUs 16 - ROPs 8 - Execution Units 32 - TGP 15 W - iGPU FLOPS Core i7 12700K 0.78 TFLOPS Ryzen Threadripper 1920X n/a Memory support Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-2666 Memory Size 128 GB 2048 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 4 Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 79.47 GB/s ECC Support Yes Yes Misc Official site Intel Core i7 12700K official page AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X official page PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 60