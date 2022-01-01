Intel Core i7 12700K vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700K with 12-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X with 24-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
- Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later
- Consumes up to 55% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 3960X – 125 vs 280 Watt
- 64% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2096 vs 1276 points
- More than 32° C higher critical temperature
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X
- Has 103 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 12 more physical cores
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Around 18.57 GB/s (24%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +47%
1918
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
22877
34780
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +52%
4045
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
34293
54463
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +64%
2087
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
15468
22183
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|November 25, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-12700K
|3960X
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|sTRX4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|24
|Threads
|20
|48
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|128MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|23.5 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|280 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|68°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|256 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|95.37 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700K official page
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|64
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1