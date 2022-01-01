Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700K or Ryzen Threadripper 3970X: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12700K vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X

Intel Core i7 12700K
VS
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X
Intel Core i7 12700K
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700K with 12-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X with 32-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3970X and 12700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
  • Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later
  • Consumes up to 55% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 3970X – 125 vs 280 Watt
  • More than 32° C higher critical temperature
  • 52% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1936 vs 1275 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X
  • Has 103 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 20 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Around 18.57 GB/s (24%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700K and AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 27, 2021 November 25, 2019
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Zen 2
Model number i7-12700K -
Socket LGA-1700 sTRX4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 No

Performance

Cores 12 32
Threads 20 64
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 37x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 128MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 23.5 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 280 W
Max. temperature 100°C 68°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 256 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 95.37 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700K official page AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 64

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 9 5950X vs Intel Core i7 12700K
2. Intel Core i5 10600K vs i7 12700K
3. Intel Core i7 11700K vs i7 12700K
4. Intel Core i5 11600K vs i7 12700K
5. Intel Core i5 12600K vs i7 12700K
6. AMD Ryzen 9 5950X vs Threadripper 3970X
7. AMD Ryzen 9 5900X vs Threadripper 3970X
8. Apple M1 Ultra vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X
9. AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X vs Threadripper 3970X

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X or Intel Core i7 12700K?
Promotion
EnglishРусский