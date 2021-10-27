Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700K or Apple M1: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700K (desktop) with 12-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M1 and 12700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Newer - released 11-months later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 56% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2045 vs 1746 points
  • Around 8.55 GB/s (13%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Apple M1
  • Consumes up to 89% less energy than the Core i7 12700K – 14 vs 125 Watt
  • More powerful Apple M1 GPU integrated graphics: 2.6 vs 0.78 TFLOPS
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +28%
1935
Apple M1
1515
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +196%
23097
Apple M1
7796
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +4%
3917
Apple M1
3776
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +96%
29744
Apple M1
15212
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +17%
2050
Apple M1
1754
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +48%
14279
Apple M1
9671
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700K and Apple M1

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released October 27, 2021 November 20, 2020
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Alder Lake-S Icestorm and Firestorm
Model number i7-12700K -
Socket LGA-1700 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Apple M1 GPU

Performance

Cores 12 8
Threads 20 8
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 36x -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors - 16 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 125 W 14 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Apple M1 GPU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz 1278 MHz
Shading Units 256 1024
TMUs 16 64
ROPs 8 32
Execution Units 32 128
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700K
0.78 TFLOPS
Apple M1 +233%
2.6 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 68.25 GB/s
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700K official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 or Intel Core i7 12700K?
