Intel Core i7 12700K vs Apple M1 Ultra
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700K with 12-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Ultra with 20-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
98
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
83
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
97
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
- Unlocked multiplier
- 56% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Ultra
- Around 742.4 GB/s (967%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Consumes up to 52% less energy than the Core i7 12700K – 60 vs 125 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 8 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +24%
1920
1545
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +6%
22754
21500
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3971
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
33110
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +8%
1922
1782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13943
M1 Ultra +66%
23080
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|March 8, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|-
|Model number
|i7-12700K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
Performance
|Cores
|12
|20
|Threads
|20
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|36x
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|114 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|60 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|8192
|TMUs
|16
|512
|ROPs
|8
|256
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|120 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|16
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|819.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700K official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
