Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700K or M2 Max: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12700K vs Apple M2 Max

Intel Core i7 12700K
VS
Apple M2 Max
Intel Core i7 12700K
Apple M2 Max

We compared two 12-core CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700K (desktop) against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Max (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Max and 12700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
Advantages of Apple M2 Max
  • Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
  • Around 332.8 GB/s (433%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +16%
1931
M2 Max
1662
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +52%
22891
M2 Max
15107
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K
4054
M2 Max +3%
4158
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +31%
34438
M2 Max
26226
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +5%
2087
M2 Max
1996
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +3%
15473
M2 Max
14979
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700K and Apple M2 Max

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released October 27, 2021 January 17, 2023
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Alder Lake Apple M2
Model number i7-12700K -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 16 8
Base Frequency (P) 3.6 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.9 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 4
E-Threads 4 4
Base Frequency (E) 2.7 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.8 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 12 12
Total Threads 20 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 36x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package

Transistors - 67 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket LGA-1700 Apple M-Socket
TDP 125 W 30 W
Max. Boost TDP 190 W -
Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 1398 MHz
Shading Units 256 4864
TMUs 16 304
ROPs 8 152
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W 70 W
Max. Resolution - 7680x4320 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700K
0.78 TFLOPS
M2 Max
13.6 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 96 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 8
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 409.6 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700K official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
4 (80%)
1 (20%)
Total votes: 5

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 12700K or Apple M1 Max
2. Intel Core i7 12700K or AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
3. Intel Core i7 12700K or i7 12700
4. Intel Core i7 12700K or i7 13700K
5. Intel Core i7 12700K or i5 13600K
6. Apple M2 Max or AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
7. Apple M2 Max or M1 Max
8. Apple M2 Max or Intel Core i9 12900H
9. Apple M2 Max or M1 Ultra
10. Apple M2 Max or M2 Pro
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M2 Max or Intel Core i7 12700K?
Promotion
EnglishРусский