Intel Core i7 12700K vs Apple M2 Pro VS Intel Core i7 12700K Apple M2 Pro We compared two 12-core CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700K (desktop) against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Pro (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between Pro and 12700K Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM

Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM Unlocked multiplier

Unlocked multiplier Newer PCI Express version – 5.0 Advantages of Apple M2 Pro Around 128 GB/s (167%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Around 128 GB/s (167%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers

More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers Supports quad-channel memory

Supports quad-channel memory Newer - released 1-year and 7-months later

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700K and Apple M2 Pro

General Vendor Intel Apple Released October 27, 2021 June 1, 2023 Type Desktop Laptop instruction set x86-64 ARMv8 Codename Alder Lake Apple M2 Model number i7-12700K - Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)

CPU Performance Cores P-Cores 8 8 P-Threads 16 8 Base Frequency (P) 3.6 GHz 3.5 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.9 GHz - Efficient Cores E-Cores 4 4 E-Threads 4 4 Base Frequency (E) 2.7 GHz 2.4 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.8 GHz - Total Total Cores 12 12 Total Threads 20 12 Bus Frequency 100 MHz - Multiplier 36x - L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core) L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 32MB (shared) L3 Cache 25MB (shared) - Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package Transistors - 40 billions Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm Socket LGA-1700 Apple M-Socket TDP 125 W 30 W Max. Boost TDP 190 W - Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 1344 MHz Shading Units 256 2432 TMUs 16 152 ROPs 8 76 Execution Units 32 - TGP 15 W 35 W Max. Resolution - 7680x4320 - 60 Hz iGPU FLOPS Core i7 12700K 0.78 TFLOPS M2 Pro 6.8 TFLOPS

Memory Support Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 LPDDR5-6400 Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 4 Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 204.8 GB/s ECC Support Yes No

Misc Official site Intel Core i7 12700K official page - PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 -