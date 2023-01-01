Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700K or M2 Ultra: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700K with 12-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Ultra with 24-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Apple M2 Ultra are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Ultra and 12700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
  • Unlocked multiplier
Advantages of Apple M2 Ultra
  • Around 723.2 GB/s (942%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 12 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 192 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +15%
1933
M2 Ultra
1681
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K
22962
M2 Ultra +18%
27180
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +6%
2084
M2 Ultra
1963
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K
15481
M2 Ultra +79%
27743
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700K and Apple M2 Ultra

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released October 27, 2021 May 5, 2023
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Alder Lake Apple M2
Model number i7-12700K -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Apple M2 Max GPU (76-core)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 16
P-Threads 16 16
Base Frequency (P) 3.6 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.9 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 8
E-Threads 4 8
Base Frequency (E) 2.7 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.8 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 12 24
Total Threads 20 24
Bus Frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 36x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package

Transistors - 134 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP (PL1) 125 W 60 W
Max. Boost TDP (PL2) 190 W -
Socket LGA-1700 Apple M-Socket
Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Apple M2 Max GPU (76-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700K
0.78 TFLOPS
M2 Ultra
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR5-4800
- DDR4-3200		 - LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 192 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 16
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 800 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700K official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

