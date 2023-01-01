Intel Core i7 12700K vs Apple M2 Ultra
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700K with 12-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Ultra with 24-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Apple M2 Ultra are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
83
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
90
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
95
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
88
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
- Unlocked multiplier
Advantages of Apple M2 Ultra
- Around 723.2 GB/s (942%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 12 more physical cores
- Supports up to 192 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +15%
1933
1681
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
22962
M2 Ultra +18%
27180
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4023
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
34592
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +6%
2084
1963
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
15481
M2 Ultra +79%
27743
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|May 5, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Apple M2
|Model number
|i7-12700K
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Apple M2 Max GPU (76-core)
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|16
|P-Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.6 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.9 GHz
|-
|E-Cores
|4
|8
|E-Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.7 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.8 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|12
|24
|Total Threads
|20
|24
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|36x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|134 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|125 W
|60 W
|Max. Boost TDP (PL2)
|190 W
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|Apple M-Socket
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Apple M2 Max GPU (76-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
| - DDR5-4800
- DDR4-3200
|- LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|192 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|16
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|800 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700K official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
