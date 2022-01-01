Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700K or Core i3 12100F: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700K with 12-cores against the 3.3 GHz i3 12100F with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12100F and 12700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Has 13 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
  • 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1936 vs 1687 points
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100F
  • Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Core i7 12700K – 58 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +172%
22992
Core i3 12100F
8449
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +127%
33206
Core i3 12100F
14614
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +115%
14002
Core i3 12100F
6512
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700K and i3 12100F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 27, 2021 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Alder Lake-S
Model number i7-12700K i3-12100F
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 No

Performance

Cores 12 4
Threads 20 8
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 33x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 125 W 58 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700K
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i3 12100F
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700K official page Intel Core i3 12100F official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

