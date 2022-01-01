Intel Core i7 12700K vs i3 12100F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700K with 12-cores against the 3.3 GHz i3 12100F with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Has 13 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
- 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1936 vs 1687 points
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100F
- Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Core i7 12700K – 58 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +19%
1939
1635
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +172%
22992
8449
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +14%
4046
3557
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +127%
33206
14614
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +15%
1937
1687
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +115%
14002
6512
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i7-12700K
|i3-12100F
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|4
|Threads
|20
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|58 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700K official page
|Intel Core i3 12100F official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
