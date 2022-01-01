Intel Core i7 12700K vs i5 10500
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700K with 12-cores against the 3.1 GHz i5 10500 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- Has 13 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 69% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2096 vs 1239 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 12700K – 65 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +77%
1918
1081
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +180%
22877
8159
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +45%
4045
2783
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +166%
34293
12910
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +69%
2087
1235
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +152%
15468
6150
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|May 1, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-12700K
|i5-10500
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|12
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|31x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|1150 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|192
|TMUs
|16
|24
|ROPs
|8
|3
|Execution Units
|32
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700K official page
|Intel Core i5 10500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
