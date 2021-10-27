Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700K or Core i5 10600K: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12700K vs i5 10600K

Intel Core i7 12700K
VS
Intel Core i5 10600K
Intel Core i7 12700K
Intel Core i5 10600K

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700K with 12-cores against the 4.1 GHz i5 10600K with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10600K and 12700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
  • Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
  • Has 13 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 770 integrated graphics: 0.78 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 47% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1905 vs 1300 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +118%
23042
Core i5 10600K
10586
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +112%
15016
Core i5 10600K
7071

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700K and i5 10600K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 27, 2021 May 1, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Comet Lake
Model number i7-12700K i5-10600K
Socket LGA-1700 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 12 6
Threads 20 12
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 4.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 41x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel UHD Graphics 630
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz 1000 MHz
Shading Units 256 192
TMUs 16 24
ROPs 8 3
Execution Units 32 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700K +105%
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i5 10600K
0.38 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700K official page Intel Core i5 10600K official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

