Intel Core i7 12700K vs i5 11400
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700K with 12-cores against the 2.6 GHz i5 11400 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
- Has 13 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 7-months later
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- Around 26.8 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1936 vs 1518 points
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 12700K – 65 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +44%
1939
1348
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +138%
22992
9644
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +32%
4046
3069
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +93%
33206
17210
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +26%
1937
1533
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +95%
14002
7184
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|March 17, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i7-12700K
|i5-11400
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|UHD Graphics 730
Performance
|Cores
|12
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|192
|TMUs
|16
|48
|ROPs
|8
|24
|Execution Units
|32
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700K official page
|Intel Core i5 11400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
