Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700K or Core i5 11400: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12700K vs i5 11400

Intel Core i7 12700K
VS
Intel Core i5 11400
Intel Core i7 12700K
Intel Core i5 11400

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700K with 12-cores against the 2.6 GHz i5 11400 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11400 and 12700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
  • Has 13 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 7-months later
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Around 26.8 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1936 vs 1518 points
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 12700K – 65 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +44%
1939
Core i5 11400
1348
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +138%
22992
Core i5 11400
9644
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +32%
4046
Core i5 11400
3069
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +93%
33206
Core i5 11400
17210
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +26%
1937
Core i5 11400
1533
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +95%
14002
Core i5 11400
7184
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700K and i5 11400

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 27, 2021 March 17, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Rocket Lake
Model number i7-12700K i5-11400
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1200
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 UHD Graphics 730

Performance

Cores 12 6
Threads 20 12
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 26x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel UHD Graphics 730
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 1300 MHz
Shading Units 256 192
TMUs 16 48
ROPs 8 24
Execution Units 32 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700K
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i5 11400
0.35 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 50 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700K official page Intel Core i5 11400 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 12700K and AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
2. Intel Core i7 12700K and Intel Core i7 10700K
3. Intel Core i7 12700K and AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
4. Intel Core i7 12700K and Intel Core i9 11900K
5. Intel Core i7 12700K and Intel Core i9 12900K
6. Intel Core i5 11400 and AMD Ryzen 5 3600
7. Intel Core i5 11400 and AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
8. Intel Core i5 11400 and Intel Core i5 10400
9. Intel Core i5 11400 and Intel Core i5 11600K
10. Intel Core i5 11400 and AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 11400 or i7 12700K?
Promotion
EnglishРусский