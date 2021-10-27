Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700K or Core i5 11600: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12700K vs i5 11600

Intel Core i7 12700K
VS
Intel Core i5 11600
Intel Core i7 12700K
Intel Core i5 11600

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700K with 12-cores against the 2.8 GHz i5 11600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11600 and 12700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
  • Newer - released 7-months later
  • Has 13 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 770 integrated graphics: 0.78 vs 0.46 TFLOPS
  • Around 26.8 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2045 vs 1649 points
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 12700K – 65 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +20%
1923
Core i5 11600
1603
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +105%
22830
Core i5 11600
11110
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +18%
3855
Core i5 11600
3263
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +62%
29653
Core i5 11600
18251
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +23%
2027
Core i5 11600
1646
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +83%
14122
Core i5 11600
7704
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700K and i5 11600

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 27, 2021 March 16, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Rocket Lake
Model number i7-12700K i5-11600
Socket LGA-1700 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 UHD Graphics 750

Performance

Cores 12 6
Threads 20 12
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 28x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel UHD Graphics 750
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz 900 MHz
Shading Units 256 256
TMUs 16 64
ROPs 8 32
Execution Units 32 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700K +70%
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i5 11600
0.46 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 50 GB/s
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700K official page Intel Core i5 11600 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 11600 or i7 12700K?
