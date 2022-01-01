Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700K or Core i5 12400: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700K with 12-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 12400 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12400 and 12700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
  • More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 770 integrated graphics: 0.78 vs 0.35 TFLOPS
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
  • 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1936 vs 1730 points
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 12700K – 65 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +13%
1927
Core i5 12400
1700
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +91%
22874
Core i5 12400
11948
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +12%
3991
Core i5 12400
3552
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +67%
32916
Core i5 12400
19671
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +12%
1922
Core i5 12400
1723
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +59%
13901
Core i5 12400
8756
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700K and i5 12400

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 27, 2021 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Alder Lake-S
Model number i7-12700K i5-12400
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 UHD Graphics 730

Performance

Cores 12 6
Threads 20 12
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 25x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel UHD Graphics 730
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 1450 MHz
Shading Units 256 192
TMUs 16 48
ROPs 8 24
Execution Units 32 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700K +123%
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i5 12400
0.35 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700K official page Intel Core i5 12400 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

