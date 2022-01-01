Intel Core i7 12700K vs i5 1240P VS Intel Core i7 12700K Intel Core i5 1240P We compared two 12-core CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700K (desktop) against the 1.7 GHz i5 1240P (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 1240P and 12700K Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K Has 13 MB larger L3 cache size

Unlocked multiplier

Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM

Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

33% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2096 vs 1581 points

14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz) Advantages of Intel Core i5 1240P Consumes up to 78% less energy than the Core i7 12700K – 28 vs 125 Watt

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700K and i5 1240P

General Vendor Intel Intel Released October 27, 2021 February 23, 2022 Type Desktop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Alder Lake-S Alder Lake-P Model number i7-12700K i5-1240P Socket LGA-1700 BGA-1744 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Performance Cores 12 12 Threads 20 16 Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 1.7 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.4 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 36x 17x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core) L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 1280K (per core) L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 12MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes No Power Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm TDP 125 W 28 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 1300 MHz Shading Units 256 640 TMUs 16 40 ROPs 8 20 Execution Units 32 80 TGP 15 W 15 W iGPU FLOPS Core i7 12700K 0.78 TFLOPS Core i5 1240P 1.41 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s - ECC Support Yes No Misc Official site Intel Core i7 12700K official page Intel Core i5 1240P official page PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 20