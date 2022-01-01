Intel Core i7 12700K vs i5 12500
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700K with 12-cores against the 3.0 GHz i5 12500 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
- 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2096 vs 1703 points
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 12700K – 65 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +6%
1918
1808
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +83%
22877
12483
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +8%
4045
3732
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +69%
34293
20239
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +24%
2087
1688
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +80%
15468
8602
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i7-12700K
|i5-12500
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|UHD Graphics 770
Performance
|Cores
|12
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|30x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|256
|TMUs
|16
|16
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700K official page
|Intel Core i5 12500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
