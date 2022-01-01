Intel Core i7 12700K vs i5 12500H VS Intel Core i7 12700K Intel Core i5 12500H We compared two 12-core CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700K (desktop) against the 3.3 GHz i5 12500H (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 12500H and 12700K Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K Unlocked multiplier

Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM

Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size

Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1936 vs 1676 points

11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.5 GHz) Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500H Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i7 12700K – 45 vs 125 Watt

General Vendor Intel Intel Released October 27, 2021 January 4, 2022 Type Desktop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Alder Lake-S Alder Lake-H Model number i7-12700K i5-12500H Socket LGA-1700 BGA-1744 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Performance Cores 12 12 Threads 20 16 Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.3 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.5 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 36x 33x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core) L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 1280K (per core) L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 18MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes No Power Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm TDP 125 W 45 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 1300 MHz Shading Units 256 640 TMUs 16 40 ROPs 8 20 Execution Units 32 80 TGP 15 W 15 W iGPU FLOPS Core i7 12700K 0.78 TFLOPS Core i5 12500H 1.41 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s - ECC Support No - Misc Official site Intel Core i7 12700K official page Intel Core i5 12500H official page PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 28