Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700K or Core i5 12500H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12700K vs i5 12500H

Intel Core i7 12700K
VS
Intel Core i5 12500H
Intel Core i7 12700K
Intel Core i5 12500H

We compared two 12-core CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700K (desktop) against the 3.3 GHz i5 12500H (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12500H and 12700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1936 vs 1676 points
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500H
  • Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i7 12700K – 45 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +55%
22754
Core i5 12500H
14697
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +41%
13943
Core i5 12500H
9910
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700K and i5 12500H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 27, 2021 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Alder Lake-H
Model number i7-12700K i5-12500H
Socket LGA-1700 BGA-1744
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)

Performance

Cores 12 12
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 33x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 125 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 1300 MHz
Shading Units 256 640
TMUs 16 40
ROPs 8 20
Execution Units 32 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700K
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i5 12500H
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700K official page Intel Core i5 12500H official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 12700K vs Intel Core i7 10700K
2. Intel Core i7 12700K vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
3. Intel Core i7 12700K vs AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
4. Intel Core i7 12700K vs Intel Core i7 11700K
5. Intel Core i7 12700K vs Intel Core i9 12900K
6. Intel Core i5 12500H vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
7. Intel Core i5 12500H vs Intel Core i7 12700H
8. Intel Core i5 12500H vs Intel Core i5 11400H
9. Intel Core i5 12500H vs AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
10. Intel Core i5 12500H vs AMD Ryzen 5 6600H

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 12500H or i7 12700K?
EnglishРусский