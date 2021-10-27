Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700K or Core i5 12600KF: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12700K vs i5 12600KF

Intel Core i7 12700K
VS
Intel Core i5 12600KF
Intel Core i7 12700K
Intel Core i5 12600KF

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700K with 12-cores against the 3.7 GHz i5 12600KF with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12600KF and 12700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
  • Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +31%
23042
Core i5 12600KF
17624
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700K and i5 12600KF

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 27, 2021 October 27, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Alder Lake-S
Model number i7-12700K i5-12600KF
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 No

Performance

Cores 12 10
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 37x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 9728K (shared)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 20MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 125 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700K official page Intel Core i5 12600KF official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 10600K and Intel Core i7 12700K
2. AMD Ryzen 9 5900X and Intel Core i7 12700K
3. Intel Core i5 11600K and Intel Core i7 12700K
4. Intel Core i9 11900K and Intel Core i7 12700K
5. Intel Core i5 12600K and Intel Core i7 12700K
6. AMD Ryzen 5 5600X and Intel Core i5 12600KF
7. Intel Core i5 11600K and Intel Core i5 12600KF
8. Intel Core i7 12700KF and Intel Core i5 12600KF
9. Intel Core i5 10600KF and Intel Core i5 12600KF
10. AMD Ryzen 3 5300G and Intel Core i5 12600KF

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 12600KF or i7 12700K?
EnglishРусский