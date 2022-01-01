Intel Core i7 12700K vs i5 13400
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700K with 12-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 13400 with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i5 13400 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13400
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 12700K – 65 vs 125 Watt
- Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +7%
1943
1815
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +41%
23161
16450
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4098
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
34834
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2108
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
15626
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|January 1, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Raptor Lake-S
|Model number
|i7-12700K
|i5-13400
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|UHD Graphics 770
Performance
|Cores
|12
|10
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|25x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|256
|TMUs
|16
|16
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|89.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700K official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1