Intel Core i7 12700K vs i5 13500H

Intel Core i7 12700K
VS
Intel Core i5 13500H
Intel Core i7 12700K
Intel Core i5 13500H

We compared two 12-core CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700K (desktop) against the 2.6 GHz i5 13500H (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of power consumption
Integrated Graphics
iGPU capabilities for gaming and 3D-intensive tasks
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 13500H and 12700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Has 7168 KB larger L3 cache size
  • 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2096 vs 1721 points
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13500H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +63%
22754
Core i5 13500H
13982
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +44%
34598
Core i5 13500H
24051
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +41%
15482
Core i5 13500H
10989
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700K and i5 13500H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 27, 2021 January 3, 2023
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake Raptor Lake
Model number i7-12700K i5-13500H
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 4
P-Threads 16 8
Base Frequency (P) 3.6 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.9 GHz 4.7 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 8
E-Threads 4 8
Base Frequency (E) 2.7 GHz 1.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.8 GHz 3.5 GHz
Total
Total Cores 12 12
Total Threads 20 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 26x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 2MB (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP (PL1) 125 W 35-45 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP (PL2) 190 W 95 W
Socket LGA-1700 BGA-1744
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 1450 MHz
Shading Units 256 640
TMUs 16 40
ROPs 8 20
Execution Units 32 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700K
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i5 13500H
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR5-4800
- DDR4-3200		 - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-6400
- LPDDR5x-6400
- LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700K official page Intel Core i5 13500H official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

