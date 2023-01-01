Intel Core i7 12700K vs i5 13500H
We compared two 12-core CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700K (desktop) against the 2.6 GHz i5 13500H (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of power consumption
Integrated Graphics
iGPU capabilities for gaming and 3D-intensive tasks
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Has 7168 KB larger L3 cache size
- 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2096 vs 1721 points
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13500H
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
Promotion
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +7%
1922
1790
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +63%
22754
13982
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +12%
4058
3637
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +44%
34598
24051
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +21%
2083
1719
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +41%
15482
10989
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|i7-12700K
|i5-13500H
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|4
|P-Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.6 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.9 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|8
|E-Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.7 GHz
|1.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.8 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Total Cores
|12
|12
|Total Threads
|20
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|26x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|125 W
|35-45 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP (PL2)
|190 W
|95 W
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|BGA-1744
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|640
|TMUs
|16
|40
|ROPs
|8
|20
|Execution Units
|32
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
| - DDR5-4800
- DDR4-3200
| - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-6400
- LPDDR5x-6400
- LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700K official page
|Intel Core i5 13500H official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1