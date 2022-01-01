Intel Core i7 12700K vs i5 13600KF
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700K with 12-cores against the 3.5 GHz i5 13600KF with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600KF
- Newer - released 11-months later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +5%
1916
1817
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
22919
Core i5 13600KF +3%
23636
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4025
Core i5 13600KF +4%
4178
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
34438
Core i5 13600KF +10%
37976
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +7%
2087
1953
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +2%
15509
15268
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|September 27, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Raptor Lake-S
|Model number
|i7-12700K
|i5-13600KF
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|14
|Threads
|20
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|35x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|89.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700K official page
|Intel Core i5 13600KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
