Intel Core i7 12700K vs i5 7600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700K with 12-cores against the 3.5 GHz i5 7600 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
63
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
19
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
- Newer - released 4-years and 10-months later
- Has 19 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Around 41.04 GB/s (115%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- 92% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1936 vs 1009 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 22% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7600
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 12700K – 65 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1939
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
22992
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +62%
4046
2496
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +402%
33206
6613
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +91%
1937
1013
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +299%
14002
3510
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|January 3, 2017
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i7-12700K
|i5-7600
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|HD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|12
|4
|Threads
|20
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|35x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|1150 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|192
|TMUs
|16
|24
|ROPs
|8
|3
|Execution Units
|32
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700K official page
|Intel Core i5 7600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
|Extended instructions
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
