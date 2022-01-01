Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700K or Core i5 8600: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700K with 12-cores against the 3.1 GHz i5 8600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 8600 and 12700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
  • Newer - released 3-years and 7-months later
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 80% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1936 vs 1076 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8600
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 12700K – 65 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +56%
4046
Core i5 8600
2588
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +237%
33206
Core i5 8600
9842
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +79%
1937
Core i5 8600
1082
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +168%
14002
Core i5 8600
5227
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700K and i5 8600

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 27, 2021 April 3, 2018
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Coffee Lake
Model number i7-12700K i5-8600
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 12 6
Threads 20 6
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 31x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 9MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel UHD Graphics 630
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 1050 MHz
Shading Units 256 192
TMUs 16 24
ROPs 8 3
Execution Units 32 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700K
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i5 8600
0.38 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700K official page Intel Core i5 8600 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16
Extended instructions - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 8600 or i7 12700K?
