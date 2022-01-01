Intel Core i7 12700K vs i5 9400F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700K with 12-cores against the 2.9 GHz i5 9400F with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
- Newer - released 2-years and 10-months later
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 80% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1936 vs 1077 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 22% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400F
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 12700K – 65 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +72%
1939
1128
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +267%
22992
6260
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +63%
4046
2475
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +247%
33206
9558
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +78%
1937
1086
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +187%
14002
4873
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|January 7, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-12700K
|i5-9400F
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|6
|Threads
|20
|6
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700K official page
|Intel Core i5 9400F official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
|Extended instructions
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
