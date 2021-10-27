Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700K or Core i7 10700: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12700K vs i7 10700

Intel Core i7 12700K
VS
Intel Core i7 10700
Intel Core i7 12700K
Intel Core i7 10700

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700K with 12-cores against the 2.9 GHz i7 10700 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10700 and 12700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
  • Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
  • More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 770 integrated graphics: 0.78 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Around 31 GB/s (68%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Has 9 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 50% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1905 vs 1273 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 12700K – 65 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +57%
1968
Core i7 10700
1256
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +168%
23042
Core i7 10700
8599
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +48%
1916
Core i7 10700
1294
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +76%
15016
Core i7 10700
8544

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700K and i7 10700

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 27, 2021 May 1, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Comet Lake
Model number i7-12700K i7-10700
Socket LGA-1700 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 12 8
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 29x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel UHD Graphics 630
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz 1000 MHz
Shading Units 256 192
TMUs 16 24
ROPs 8 3
Execution Units 32 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700K +105%
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i7 10700
0.38 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700K official page Intel Core i7 10700 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 12700K vs Core i7 10700K
2. Core i7 12700K vs Ryzen 7 5800X
3. Core i7 12700K vs Ryzen 9 5950X
4. Core i7 12700K vs Core i7 11700K
5. Core i7 12700K vs Core i9 12900K
6. Core i7 10700 vs Ryzen 5 3600
7. Core i7 10700 vs Core i7 10700K
8. Core i7 10700 vs Ryzen 5 5600X
9. Core i7 10700 vs Core i9 10900
10. Core i7 10700 vs Core i7 8700K

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 10700 or i7 12700K?
EnglishРусский