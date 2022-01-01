Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700K or Core i7 10750H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12700K vs i7 10750H

Intel Core i7 12700K
VS
Intel Core i7 10750H
Intel Core i7 12700K
Intel Core i7 10750H

We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700K (desktop) with 12-cores against the 2.6 GHz i7 10750H (laptop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10750H and 12700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
  • Newer - released 1-year and 7-months later
  • Has 13 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 77% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2096 vs 1186 points
  • Around 31 GB/s (68%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
  • Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i7 12700K – 45 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +215%
22877
Core i7 10750H
7262
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +180%
34293
Core i7 10750H
12246
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +166%
15468
Core i7 10750H
5825
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700K and i7 10750H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 27, 2021 April 2, 2020
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Comet Lake-H
Model number i7-12700K i7-10750H
Socket LGA-1700 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 12 6
Threads 20 12
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 26x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel UHD Graphics 630
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 1150 MHz
Shading Units 256 192
TMUs 16 24
ROPs 8 3
Execution Units 32 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700K
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i7 10750H
0.38 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700K official page Intel Core i7 10750H official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Apple M1 Pro or Intel Core i7 12700K
2. AMD Ryzen 9 5900X or Intel Core i7 12700K
3. Intel Core i9 11900K or i7 12700K
4. Intel Core i9 12900K or i7 12700K
5. Intel Core i7 12700KF or i7 12700K
6. AMD Ryzen 5 5600H or Intel Core i7 10750H
7. Intel Core i7 11800H or i7 10750H
8. AMD Ryzen 5 4600H or Intel Core i7 10750H
9. Apple M1 or Intel Core i7 10750H
10. Apple M2 or Intel Core i7 10750H

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 10750H or i7 12700K?
Promotion
EnglishРусский