Intel Core i7 12700K vs i7 10750H
We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700K (desktop) with 12-cores against the 2.6 GHz i7 10750H (laptop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
- Newer - released 1-year and 7-months later
- Has 13 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- 77% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2096 vs 1186 points
- Around 31 GB/s (68%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
- Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i7 12700K – 45 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +63%
1918
1174
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +215%
22877
7262
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +50%
4045
2689
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +180%
34293
12246
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +77%
2087
1179
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +166%
15468
5825
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|April 2, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Comet Lake-H
|Model number
|i7-12700K
|i7-10750H
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|12
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|1150 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|192
|TMUs
|16
|24
|ROPs
|8
|3
|Execution Units
|32
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700K official page
|Intel Core i7 10750H official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
