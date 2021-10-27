Intel Core i7 12700K vs i7 11800H
We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700K (desktop) with 12-cores against the 1.9-2.3 GHz i7 11800H (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
- Newer - released 6-months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Around 25.6 GB/s (50%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 33% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2045 vs 1533 points
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11800H
- Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i7 12700K – 45 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +28%
1935
1507
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +88%
23097
12272
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +24%
3917
3169
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +37%
29744
21697
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +33%
2050
1545
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +75%
14279
8171
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|May 11, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Tiger Lake H45
|Model number
|i7-12700K
|i7-11800H
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|BGA-1787
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|19-23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|256
|TMUs
|16
|16
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|51.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700K official page
|Intel Core i7 11800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
