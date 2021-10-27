Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700K or Core i7 11800H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12700K vs i7 11800H

Intel Core i7 12700K
VS
Intel Core i7 11800H
Intel Core i7 12700K
Intel Core i7 11800H

We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700K (desktop) with 12-cores against the 1.9-2.3 GHz i7 11800H (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11800H and 12700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
  • Newer - released 6-months later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Around 25.6 GB/s (50%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 33% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2045 vs 1533 points
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11800H
  • Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i7 12700K – 45 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +88%
23097
Core i7 11800H
12272
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +37%
29744
Core i7 11800H
21697
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +75%
14279
Core i7 11800H
8171
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700K and i7 11800H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 27, 2021 May 11, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Tiger Lake H45
Model number i7-12700K i7-11800H
Socket LGA-1700 BGA-1787
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)

Performance

Cores 12 8
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 19-23x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 125 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz 1450 MHz
Shading Units 256 256
TMUs 16 16
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 32 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700K +5%
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i7 11800H
0.742 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 51.2 GB/s
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700K official page Intel Core i7 11800H official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 11800H or i7 12700K?
