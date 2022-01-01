Intel Core i7 12700K vs i7 1195G7
We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700K (desktop) with 12-cores against the 1.3-2.9 GHz i7 1195G7 (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Has 13 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1936 vs 1574 points
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1195G7
- Consumes up to 78% less energy than the Core i7 12700K – 28 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +27%
1939
1522
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +284%
22992
5995
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +30%
4046
3105
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +193%
33206
11330
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +23%
1937
1578
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +160%
14002
5382
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|June 8, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i7-12700K
|i7-1195G7
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Performance
|Cores
|12
|4
|Threads
|20
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|1.3-2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|13-29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|768
|TMUs
|16
|48
|ROPs
|8
|24
|Execution Units
|32
|96
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700K official page
|Intel Core i7 1195G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
