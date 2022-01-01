Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700K or Core i7 1255U: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12700K vs i7 1255U

Intel Core i7 12700K
VS
Intel Core i7 1255U
Intel Core i7 12700K
Intel Core i7 1255U

We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700K (desktop) with 12-cores against the 1.7 GHz i7 1255U (laptop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1255U and 12700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
  • Has 13 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2096 vs 1640 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1255U
  • Consumes up to 88% less energy than the Core i7 12700K – 15 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +210%
22877
Core i7 1255U
7368
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +25%
4045
Core i7 1255U
3232
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +159%
34293
Core i7 1255U
13251
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +28%
2087
Core i7 1255U
1630
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +130%
15468
Core i7 1255U
6725
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700K and i7 1255U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 27, 2021 February 23, 2022
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Alder Lake-U
Model number i7-12700K i7-1255U
Socket LGA-1700 BGA-1744
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)

Performance

Cores 12 10
Threads 20 12
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 17x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 125 W 12-15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 1250 MHz
Shading Units 256 768
TMUs 16 48
ROPs 8 24
Execution Units 32 96
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700K
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i7 1255U
1.69 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700K official page Intel Core i7 1255U official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 1255U or i7 12700K?
