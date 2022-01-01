Intel Core i7 12700K vs i7 1260P VS Intel Core i7 12700K Intel Core i7 1260P We compared two 12-core CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700K (desktop) against the 2.1 GHz i7 1260P (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 1260P and 12700K Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K Unlocked multiplier

Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM

Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size

Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2096 vs 1734 points

6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.7 GHz) Advantages of Intel Core i7 1260P Consumes up to 78% less energy than the Core i7 12700K – 28 vs 125 Watt

General Vendor Intel Intel Released October 27, 2021 February 23, 2022 Type Desktop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Alder Lake-S Alder Lake-P Model number i7-12700K i7-1260P Socket LGA-1700 BGA-1744 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Performance Cores 12 12 Threads 20 16 Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 2.1 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.7 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 36x 21x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core) L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 1280K (per core) L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 18MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes No Power Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm TDP 125 W 28 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 1400 MHz Shading Units 256 768 TMUs 16 48 ROPs 8 24 Execution Units 32 96 TGP 15 W 15 W iGPU FLOPS Core i7 12700K 0.78 TFLOPS Core i7 1260P 1.69 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s - ECC Support Yes No Misc Official site Intel Core i7 12700K official page Intel Core i7 1260P official page PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 20