Intel Core i7 12700K vs i7 12650H

Intel Core i7 12700K
VS
Intel Core i7 12650H
Intel Core i7 12700K
Intel Core i7 12650H

We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700K (desktop) with 12-cores against the 2.3 GHz i7 12650H (laptop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12650H and 12700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
  • 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1936 vs 1762 points
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12650H
  • Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i7 12700K – 45 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +32%
14002
Core i7 12650H
10625
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700K and i7 12650H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 27, 2021 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Alder Lake-H
Model number i7-12700K i7-12650H
Socket LGA-1700 BGA-1744
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Iris Xe Graphics (64EU)

Performance

Cores 12 10
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 23x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 125 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 1400 MHz
Shading Units 256 512
TMUs 16 32
ROPs 8 16
Execution Units 32 64
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700K
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i7 12650H
1.21 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700K official page Intel Core i7 12650H official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

