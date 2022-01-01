Intel Core i7 12700K vs i7 12650H
We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700K (desktop) with 12-cores against the 2.3 GHz i7 12650H (laptop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
- 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1936 vs 1762 points
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12650H
- Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i7 12700K – 45 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1939
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
22992
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4046
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
33206
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +9%
1937
1773
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +32%
14002
10625
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Alder Lake-H
|Model number
|i7-12700K
|i7-12650H
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Iris Xe Graphics (64EU)
Performance
|Cores
|12
|10
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|23x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|512
|TMUs
|16
|32
|ROPs
|8
|16
|Execution Units
|32
|64
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700K official page
|Intel Core i7 12650H official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
