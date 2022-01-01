Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700KF or Ryzen 5 3600: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700KF with 12-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3600 and 12700KF
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700KF
  • Newer - released 2-years and 4-months later
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 55% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1942 vs 1256 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 12700KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +50%
1957
Ryzen 5 3600
1305
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +139%
22844
Ryzen 5 3600
9546
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +57%
4080
Ryzen 5 3600
2601
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +90%
34006
Ryzen 5 3600
17875
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +55%
1959
Ryzen 5 3600
1265
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +97%
14390
Ryzen 5 3600
7317
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700KF and AMD Ryzen 5 3600

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 27, 2021 July 7, 2019
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Matisse
Model number i7-12700KF -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 12 6
Threads 20 12
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 36x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 3.8 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700KF official page AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

